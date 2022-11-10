Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.67. The stock had a trading volume of 119,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,580. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03. The firm has a market cap of $349.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

