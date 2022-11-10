Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,315. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $256.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

