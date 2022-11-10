Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $543.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,316. The firm has a market cap of $507.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.91 and its 200 day moving average is $514.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

