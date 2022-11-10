Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.1% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $181,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Walmart stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.