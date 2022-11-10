Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.78. 25,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,869. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

