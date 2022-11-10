Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,496,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,792,000 after buying an additional 353,791 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

O stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 76,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

