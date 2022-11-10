Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.67. 246,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,204. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.