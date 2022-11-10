Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 83,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,470. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

