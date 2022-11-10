Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,959 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 5.8% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,573,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

