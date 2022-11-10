Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $28.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $512.97. 30,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.52.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,990. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

