Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,826. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.89. 15,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,009. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $318.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

