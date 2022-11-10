Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $543.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,316. The stock has a market cap of $507.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.91 and a 200 day moving average of $514.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

