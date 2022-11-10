Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

NYSE KEY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 252,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

