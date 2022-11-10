Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp
In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KeyCorp Price Performance
NYSE KEY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 252,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KeyCorp (KEY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.