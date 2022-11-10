Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.