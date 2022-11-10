Reviewing Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 5.00% 9.90% 4.05% Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and Jupiter Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 2 1 2 0 2.00 Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus target price of $41.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Jupiter Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.09 billion 0.99 $117.00 million $2.00 19.98 Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 8.98 -$28.10 million N/A N/A

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

