Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.70

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.70 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.21 ($0.09). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,279,844 shares trading hands.

Revolution Bars Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.43. The stock has a market cap of £20.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.