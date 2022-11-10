Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the October 15th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,050. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

