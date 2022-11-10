Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.87), reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.5 %

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $39,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

