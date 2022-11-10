Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.87), reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million.
Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.5 %
Revolution Medicines stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.
In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company's stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
