RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the October 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in RGC Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RGC Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in RGC Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RGC Resources

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.