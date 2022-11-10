RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Up 268.8% in October

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 268.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Specialty Finance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Specialty Finance alerts:

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RSF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.47. 11,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Articles

