Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.24.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN stock traded up 4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 32.93. 351,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,301,670. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of 33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of 31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.52.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 203.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.