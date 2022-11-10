Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra cut Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 60.15.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.36. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is 31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

