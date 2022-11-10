Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 19.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares shot up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 33.49 and last traded at 33.43. 950,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,301,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 59.24.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 17.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of 33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of 31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.5% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 51.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.