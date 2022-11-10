Robert Buckley Sells 3,334 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00.

Shares of NOVT opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 1.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,993,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 647,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

