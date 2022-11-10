Robert W. Baird Trims Genpact (NYSE:G) Target Price to $54.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,969 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $240,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 49.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

