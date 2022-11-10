Robert W. Baird Trims RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Target Price to $15.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMBL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of RumbleON to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.40. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

Insider Activity at RumbleON

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.