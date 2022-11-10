Robert W. Baird Trims RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Target Price to $15.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBLGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMBL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of RumbleON to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

RumbleON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.40. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RumbleON

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

