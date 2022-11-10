Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 6.3%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 5,648,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,479,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

About Rockfire Resources

(Get Rating)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.