Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.367 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.