Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$86.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.64.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,479. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.05.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.