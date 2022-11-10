Round Dollar Price Tops $13.64 on Major Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $71,572.78 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.64 or 0.00078461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00579395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.36 or 0.30179759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.