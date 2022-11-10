Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target to $6.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $791.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $689.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 650,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 204,757 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.9% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,674,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

