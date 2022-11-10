Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

RY traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 828,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,582. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $530,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,272,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

