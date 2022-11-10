Royal Bank of Canada Trims Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price to $91.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at $104,000.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

