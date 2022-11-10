Royal Bank of Canada Trims Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $75.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Trade Desk stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 270,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.38, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

