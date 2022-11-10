Ruth Porat Buys 156 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Ruth Porat purchased 156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $14,411.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,866.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 706,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,833,000 after acquiring an additional 526,630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

