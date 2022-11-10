RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 11,669 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

PM traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 62,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,597. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

