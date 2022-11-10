RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 43,474 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of MercadoLibre worth $64,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $51.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $949.06. 29,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $877.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $835.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,698.35. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 167.15 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

