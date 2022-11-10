RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 35,672 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of Qurate Retail worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Qurate Retail by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 277,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 45.3% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 341,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,653. The firm has a market cap of $731.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

