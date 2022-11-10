RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 9,492 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,707,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of FRT traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

