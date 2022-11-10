RWC Asset Management LLP Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,448. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.