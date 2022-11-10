RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 238.5% in October

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($42.50) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.01.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.36. 53,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,275. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.81.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

