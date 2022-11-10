RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 238.5% in October

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RWEOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($42.50) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.01.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.9 %
OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.36. 53,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,275. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.81.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.