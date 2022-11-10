Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Lessened by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

R traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,684. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

