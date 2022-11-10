Safe Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00027640 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $101.35 million and approximately $152,069.69 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00125588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00230973 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00067287 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.74191555 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $156,289.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

