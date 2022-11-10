Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lessened by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.47. 267,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,242,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a PE ratio of 286.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $309.90.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

