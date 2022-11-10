Sangoma Technologies (SANG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. Sangoma Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. On average, analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SANG opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $114.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies

Several brokerages have commented on SANG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Articles

