Sangoma Technologies (SANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. Sangoma Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $114.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 283,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.