Sangoma Technologies (SANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. Sangoma Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $114.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
