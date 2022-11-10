Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBGSY. Barclays decreased their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($155.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($170.00) to €160.00 ($160.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($135.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,947. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

