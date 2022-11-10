Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,617 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.29. 80,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Read More

