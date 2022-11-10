Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 557.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,182 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.