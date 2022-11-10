Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,798. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53.



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

